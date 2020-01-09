Police Log from December 31, 2019 through January 6, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 160 calls for service, conducted 36 traffic stops, and issued 18 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
December 31
8:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft of a catalytic converter on the 800 block of Orkney Drive. No suspects have been identified.
2:54 p.m.: Detectives followed up on an active warrant on the 10 block of North Fourth Street. Contact was made with Martin Cruz, 23. A records check confirmed Martin’s warrant. Martin was arrested and booked for prior charges of corporal injury to spouse and damage/destroy a wireless device.
3:46 p.m.: Detectives followed up on an active warrant on the 300 block of Durer Drive. Detectives contacted Alexis Martinez, 26. A records check confirmed Martinez’s warrant. Martinez was arrested and booked for prior charges of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant and cruelty to child/child endangerment.
January 1
12:51 a.m.: Patterson deputies responded to the sound of a verbal argument in the middle of Baldwin Road. Amir Payne, 21, was contacted on the center median and was uncooperative. Deputies detained Payne, who displayed objective signs of alcohol impairment. Payne was subsequently arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for drunk in public with a kick out.
January 2
6:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 100 block of North Seventh Street. Deputies contacted Ricardo Cantu, 32. Cantu displayed objective signs of intoxication. Cantu was arrested and booked for delaying/obstructing peace officer in performance of duty and under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
January 3
3:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a grand theft on the 100 block of Peach Blossom Lane. An unknown subject made unauthorized charges on the victim’s credit card.
6:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to suspicious male hiding in the bushes on the 50 block of North Salado Avenue. Deputies contacted Jorge Iniguez, 34, in the area. A records check of Iniguez confirmed he had three outstanding warrants. Iniguez was booked without incident.
7:58 p.m.: Deputies conducted a bike stop of a 31-year-old male at C and South Second streets. While conducting a search of his person deputies located methamphetamine. Deputies cited the male for the misdemeanor charge of possession of methamphetamine.
10:54 p.m.: Deputies located an occupied stolen vehicle at Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue. Luis Magana, 39, was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, possession with intent to use vehicle master key and an outstanding warrant.
January 4
1:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 200 block of I Street.
8:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage at Shearwater and Creekside drives.
9:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight at Chesterfield Court and Paramatta Drive. Deputies contacted Victor Origel, 39. Origel displayed objective signs of intoxication. Origel was booked for drunk in public with a kick out.
January 5
7:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an attempted petty theft on the 400 block of Sperry Avenue.
1:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 100 block of Spanish Barb Way.
January 6
4:32 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Tyler Court and Finster Street and contacted Jeremy Rutherford, 44. A records check of Rutherford confirmed an outstanding warrant. Rutherford was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
