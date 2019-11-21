Calls for service: 163
Traffic stops: 93
Parking enforcement: 40
November 12
9:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a court order on the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Deputies contacted Fernando Elizarraraz, 54. Elizarraraz was arrested and booked for violation of court order to prevent domestic violence.
10:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1400 block of Henley Parkway. Deputies contacted Jose Palacios, 24. Palacios was arrested and booked for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohab.
1:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a petty theft of a license plate on the 500 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject making annoying phone calls on the 100 block of Pain Way. Deputies contacted Frank Fesili, 39. Fesili was arrested and booked for obstruct / resist public officer etc.
November 13
12:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call on the 200 block of North Seventh Street. Upon searching the campus, deputies on-viewed four males forcing entry to a storage container. Deputies arrested and booked Antonio Rios, 20, and Alexander Jacobi, 19, for first two counts degree burglary and two counts conspiracy to commit a crime. In addition, two male juveniles were booked for two counts first degree burglary and two counts conspiracy to commit a crime.
10:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation to the female, 50, for hit and run with property damage.
3:10 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Wilbur Garcia, 27. A records check of Garcia confirmed an outstanding warrant. Garcia was booked without incident.
November 14
9:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of vehicle vandalism on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 700 block of North Second Street.
3:23 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Ernesto Aranda, 25, at South Del Puerto and Sperry avenues. A records check of Aranda confirmed an outstanding warrant. Aranda was booked without incident.
6:17 p.m.: During a traffic collision investigation Deputies contacted Rafael Prado, 39. A records check of Prado confirmed an outstanding warrant. Prado was booked without incident.
8:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing juvenile on the 1300 block of Yolo Creek Lane.
9:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with injury on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive.
10:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a hit and run with property damage on the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive.
November 15
2:02 a.m.: During a traffic stop at I and North Third streets deputies contacted Melissa Torrez, 31. A records check of Torrez confirmed she had an outstanding warrant. Torrez was booked without incident.
2:05 p.m.: During a traffic stop at North Ninth Street and West Las Palmas Avenue, deputies contacted Emanuel Perez, 22. Perez was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and unlawful for person under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug to drive a vehicle.
9:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a petty theft of a bike in an unknown location in Patterson.
9:24 p.m.: During a subject stop on South First Street deputies contacted Climet Jones, 41. A records check of Jones confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. Jones was booked without incident.
November 16
12:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
1:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 100 block of Paint Way.
3:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the second block of North Second Street.
5:02 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked 34 year old Roberto Santana, 34, for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a vehicle vandalism at South Second and D streets.
November 17
2:17 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage at M and North Second streets.
9:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a commercial burglary on the 200 block of North Second Street.
7:21 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a physical fight on the 20 block of South Third Street.
November 18
5:50 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage at West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
11:49 p.m.: Deputies conducted a felony stop of a stolen vehicle at Fawn Lily Drive and Bella Flora Lane. Deputies arrested and booked the driver, Lornza Rodriguez, 41, for vehicle theft, any person who receives known stolen vehicle and forge/alter vehicle registration. The vehicle was recovered and returned to owner.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
