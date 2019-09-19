Police Log from September 10 through September 14, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 110 calls for service, conducted 15 traffic stops, and issued 53 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
September 10
10:37 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Deputies contacted Fernando Elizarraraz, 54. A records check of Elizarraraz confirmed an outstanding warrant. Elizarraraz was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for commits lewd act child 14-15/person 10 years old.
3:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle that had been reported stolen on the 500 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. A witness reported the incident and gave a description of the male leaving the vehicle. Deputies searched the area and located Christian Jimenez, 18, matching the description. Jimenez was arrested and booked for any person who receiving known stolen vehicle, possess/etc. burglary tools and obstruct/resist public officer.
September 11
1:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of mail on the 1300 block of Pinto Street. Deputies contacted the victim and they were provided with video surveillance. Deputies recognized the suspect and contacted her at her residence. Olga Hickey, 30, was arrested and booked for theft of personal property.
6:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery that occupied prior on the 500 block of South Second Street. No suspect information is available.
9:25 p.m.: Deputies were conducting foot patrol in the area on the 300 block of South First Street when they contacted Daniel Santillian Vicente, 38. A records check confirmed an outstanding warrant. Vicente was booked without incident.
September 12
6:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 800 block of Sweetwood Lane.
6:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a strong-arm robbery on the 500 block of Nicastro Drive when an unknown male grabbed a purse from the victim and fled the area. No suspect information is available.
September 13
12:06 p.m.: Deputies attempted a traffic stop of an off-road vehicle driving recklessly on the roadway on the corner of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Marsh Wren Court. The vehicle fled the scene and took off on foot. After a short pursuit Deputies detained the 17-year-old juvenile male. The juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for evade officer disregard for safety, reckless driving on highway and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
1:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 100 block of Poppy Avenue.
5:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of South Second Street.
7:50 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
September 14
9:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of Daylily Lane. Deputies contacted Roop Kang, 28. A records check of Kang confirmed an outstanding warrant. Kang was booked without incident.
5:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the corner of South Del Puerto and Sperry Avenue.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.