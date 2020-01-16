Patterson Police Services received 191 calls for service, conducted 59 traffic stops, and issued 12 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
January 7
2:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a forgery of checks on the 100 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:05 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Jesus Garcia, 27, in Merced County for possession of large capacity magazine, enhancement for crime committed while on bail and an outstanding warrant.
January 8
11:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a collision with property damage at Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of Henley Parkway.
3:34 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious male camping behind a business on the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
5:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a package from a residence on the 1400 block of Marigold Drive.
8:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery with injuries on the 600 block of Rosemary Drive. No suspects have been identified.
January 9
12:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a follow up of a prior battery on the 600 block of Rosemary Drive.
8:16 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 700 block of F Street.
9:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a prior vandalism on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies received information of a 15- year-old juvenile male vandalizing the skate park with graffiti.
January 10
12:34 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 400 block of Eider Drive.
3:21 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a prior lewd acts with a child under 14 on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. This investigation is ongoing.
3:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of an unknown suspect passing bad checks on the 300 block of Durer Drive.
January 11
7:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 500 block of Poppy Avenue.
8:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 700 block of Kinshire Way.
9:37 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
8:40 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Miguel Cortez, 19, on Payne Street (no block given). Cortez was determined to be under the influence and booked for drunk in public with a kick out.
January 12
10:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run collision with property damage on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
January 13
9:38 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 800 block of Toyon Lane.
11:14 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 300 block of South Sixth Street. Gustavo Ortiz, 24, was contacted and displayed objective signs of intoxication. Ortiz was transported and booked for drunk in public with a kick out.
11:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a vehicle burglary on the 200 block of North El Circulo.
3:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a license plate on the 20 block of Walker Ranch Parkway.
7:26 p.m.: Deputies attempted a subject stop of male who fled from a vehicle at South Fifth and C streets. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located a firearm on the passenger seat. The firearm was recovered and booked. This investigation remains open.
8:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 300 block of Chase Street. Contact was made with Rigoberto Lopez, 44. A records check of Lopez confirmed and outstanding warrant. Lopez was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
