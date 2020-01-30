Police Log from January 21, 2020 through January 27, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 192 calls for service, conducted 54 traffic stops, and issued 26 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
January 21
3:26 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Daniel Chavez, 20 and Jackie Trujillo, 22, on the 800 block of Sperry Avenue. A records check of Chavez confirmed two outstanding warrants. As deputies were detaining Chavez, Trujillo was given multiple commands to back away, with which she did not comply. Chavez was booked for obstruct/resist public officer and two outstanding warrants. Trujillo was booked for resist/deterring executive officer and retake goods from officer. Both were transported to the Public Safety Center.
4:35 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue after a male left the store without paying for goods. Deputies located the subject, Forrest Weber, 32, in the parking lot, and arrested and booked him for theft of personal property and two outstanding warrants.
January 22
1:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a sexual battery call. Michael Anthony Garcia, 44, was booked for sexual battery, flash incarceration and an outstanding warrant out of Stanislaus County.
10:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for sounds of gunfire. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle matching the description of the responsible vehicle. Deputies detained the three subjects in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Stefanie Salazar, 18, was later booked at the Public Safety Center for possession of a false Drivers License and operating a motor vehicle while suspended for DUI. No weapons were found.
11:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a call of drunk in public at North First Street and Walnut Avenue. Deputies made contact with Felipe Cantu, 18, investigating a separate incident. During the investigation Cantu appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Cantu refused to obey lawful commands during the cuffing process. Felipe Cantu was booked for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
January 23
7:24 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of trespassing on the 300 block of Sperry Avenue. Oscar Gutierrez, 49, and Maria Gutierrez, 22, were trespassing on a property that Oscar was evicted for the day prior. Both subjects were booked at the Public Safety Center for entering and occupying a building without the owner’s consent.
2:25 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of three individuals, one of which was known to be on parole with an active felony warrant out of Stanislaus County. While Deputies approached, Eric Rodriguez, 26, left the area and hid in the backyard of a residence. He subsequently resisted arrest. Rodriguez was booked for his outstanding warrant, felony probation violation, resisting or deterring officer and resisting or obstructing a public officer. Francisco Gonzalez, 25, was booked for accessory after the fact to a felony and parole violation. Idalio Alcantar, 27, was also booked for accessory after the fact to a felony.
January 24
7:38 a.m.: Deputies located a suspicious vehicle parked behind residences at Weber Avenue and Finster Street. A records check of the vehicle came back stolen out of Patterson. As Deputies approached, they located a male sleeping inside the vehicle. Gabriel Bautista-Angulo, 26, was arrested and booked for any person who receives known stolen vehicle.
7:45 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on an individual who was in violation of a vehicle code at Sperry and Del Puerto avenues. Rudolfo Sierra, 35, who was on searchable probation and had two warrants out of Stanislaus county. Upon search of Sierra he was found in possession of burglary tools. Rudolfo Sierra was booked into the public safety center for outstanding warrants and possession of burglary tools.
January 25
1:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a theft on the 200 block of Orange Avenue.
January 26
10:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. The responsible was later identified and contacted at her residence. Deputies issued the 31 year old female a misdemeanor citation for shoplifting.
January 27
1:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.