Police Log from January 14, 2020 through January 21, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 125 calls for service, conducted 39 traffic stops, and issued 8 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
January 14
6:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision on the 2600 block of Speno Drive.
9:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 1100 block of Cabanel Lane.
January 15
12:34 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a grand theft of a cell phone on the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
4:25 p.m.: Deputies conducted a compliance search of a 36-year-old male on the 600 block of Berlin Way. During the search Deputies located methamphetamine on his person. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of a controlled substance.
6:23 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Guillermo Diaz, 30, on the 600 block of Yancey Court. Diaz attempted to flee on foot during the investigation. Deputies transported and booked Diaz for delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
January 16
11:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft of a bicycle on the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
11:35 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a missing person on the 400 block of Inaudi Drive.
4:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing juvenile on the 1300 block of Alpine Creek Drive.
January 17
11:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of suspicious person on the 800 block of Madrone Lane. Deputies contacted Joseph Romero, 24. A records check of Romero confirmed he had outstanding warrants. Romero was booked without incident.
12:56 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary on the 1400 block of Horizon Lane. Upon arrival, Deputies were informed the subject left the area. Deputies located the subjects in the area of Mirror Court. Deputies arrested and booked Manuel Plascencia, 41, for first degree burglary, receiving known stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Juan Tovar, 65, was arrested and booked for criminal conspiracy.
2:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a follow up report of a return of a missing juvenile on the 1300 block of Alpine Creek Drive.
9:18 p.m.: Deputies attempted a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle at Highway 33 and Grayson Road. The vehicle fled the scene leading deputies in a short pursuit. Prisciliano Rodriguez, 26, was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, any person receiving known stolen property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty and rearrest/revoke probation.
January 18
10:30 a.m.: Danica Riggs, 30, and Brandon Stanley, 45, were booked for outstanding warrants at Orange Avenue and South First Street.
10:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 300 block of Poppy Avenue. Deputies contacted Andres Rivera, 42. Rivera was booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
January 19
12:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person on the 2900 block of Annamarie Drive. Deputies contacted Micah Nofsinger, 25, outside the store. Deputies located a firearm within Nofsinger’s vehicle. Nofsinger was booked for a loaded firearm in public.
January 20
6:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of Imperial Lily Drive.
10:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 100 block of Portrait Lane. Deputies arrested and booked a 14-year-old male juvenile for misdemeanor battery.
11:39 a.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Raul Santana, 40, at South Fourth and C streets for ex-felon with a firearm and an outstanding warrant.
1:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft of items from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive.
9:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage at Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.