Patterson Police Services received 170 calls for service, conducted 46 traffic stops, and issued 14 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
November 5
11:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of Rogers Road.
10:05 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive and contacted Rolando Prado, 30. A search of his person revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine. Prado was arrested and booked for forge/alter vehicle registration and possession of controlled substance.
November 6
10:06 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched commercial burglary on the 500 block of North Second Street.
November 7
5:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. No suspects have been identified.
10:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person looking inside vehicles Samantha Creek Drive and Pine Creek Lane. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted James Bondurant, 26. Bondurant was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct: loiter private property.
November 8
11:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle at Sperry and South Del Puerto avenues.
November 9
9:43 a.m.: Deputies contacted Patricia Morales, 44, on the 300 block of C Street. A records check of Morales confirmed an outstanding warrant. Morales was booked without incident.
9:45 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Dupree Cuingpon, 28, on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. A records check of Cuingpon confirmed he had outstanding warrants. Cuingpon was booked without incident.
10:01 a.m.: Deputies contacted Stephanie Salias, 48, on West Las Palmas Avenue at South Second Street. A records check of Salias confirmed outstanding warrants. Salias was booked without incident.
10:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a burglary alarm on the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted Steve Davis, 38, as he exited the residence. Upon questioning Davis, the homeowner arrived and advised no one should be inside the residence. Davis was arrested and booked for burglary second degree.
12:09 p.m.: During a probation compliance search on the 1100 block of Q Street in Newman, deputies contacted Ronny Soares, 46, and Holly Davis, 36. After a search of the home Deputies arrested and booked Davis for willful harm or injury to child and elderly/dependent adult great bodily harm/death. Soares was arrested and booked for willful harm or injury to child and cruelty to dependent adult.
11:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a bar fight on the 20 block of South Third Street after the victim reported being hit with a glass bottle. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the victim. The victim identified the responsible party as Maria Pantoja, 41. Pantoja was arrested and booked for assault with deadly weapon other than firearm or great bodily injury force and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
November 10
10:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run property damage collision on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
November 11
12:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Meghan Drive. Contact was made with Benny Ramirez, 37. A records check of Ramirez confirmed an outstanding warrant for Ramirez. Ramirez was booked without incident.
12:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive. Contact was made with Lashae Grundy, 29. A records check confirmed an outstanding warrant for Grundy. Grundy was booked without incident.
8:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of Bella Flora Lane. Deputies contacted Tomas Marchan, 54. Marchan was arrested and booked for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
