Police Log from November 24 through December 3, 2019 (most recent available).
Patterson Police Services received 203 calls for service, conducted 45 traffic stops, and issued 23 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
November 24
3:35 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight with a weapon at Sperry Avenue and Walker Ranch Parkway. Deputies arrested Maurice Edwards, 35, for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohab and assault with deadly weapon other than firearm or great bodily injury by force. Edwards was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center.
5:54 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a lewd acts with child under 14 on the 600 block of Finster Street. Deputies arrested and booked Juan Vazquez, 36, for continuous sexual abuse of child, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation victim under 16/defendant over 21 and abusing or endangering health of a child.
10:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies issued a 28-year-old female a misdemeanor citation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.
November 25
1:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 500 block of F Street. Items were recovered and returned to the victim.
November 26
1:40 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 1300 block of Pinto Way and contacted Michael Harnack, 29. A records check confirmed an outstanding warrant. Harnack was booked without incident.
4:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of Hillstock Court. Deputies arrested and booked Oscar Solorio, 29, for battery against co/non-cohabitating spouse.
November 27
9:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage hit and run on the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive.
1:25 p.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant service for Babette Spears, 48, on the 600 block of Peregrine Drive. Spears was contacted and booked without incident.
November 28
11:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage hit and run on the 200 block of North Third Street.
November 29
8:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assist for ambulance with a combative patient on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted the 31-year-old male and placed him in a restraint after he began resisting. The male was transported to the hospital and cited for obstruct/resisting officer.
November 30
2:45 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of a 35-year-old male at Nicastro Drive and D’Arpino Court. Deputies recognized the male from prior contacts and conducted a compliance search. Deputies located eight keys that appeared to be shaved. Deputies collected the keys and the individual was cited for possession of burglary tools.
7:18 p.m.: Deputies attempted a bike stop of Raul Santana, 40 at C and South Sixth streets. Santana fled on foot which resulted in a brief chase. Deputies searched the area where Santana fled and located a jacket which Santana tossed. Deputies located drug paraphernalia within the jacket. Santana was arrested and booked for delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty and possess a control substance paraphernalia.
December 1
3:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a male in violation of a restraining order on the 1300 block of Yolo Creek Drive.
December 2
11:11 a.m.: Deputies contacted Elijah Rios, 25, during a subject stop at North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. A records check confirmed Rios had an outstanding warrant. Rios was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
