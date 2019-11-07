Police Log from October 29 through November 4, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 187 calls for service, conducted 64 traffic stops, and issued 18 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
Police Log from October 29 through November 4, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 187 calls for service, conducted 64 traffic stops, and issued 18 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.