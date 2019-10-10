Police Log from October 1 through October 6, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 207 calls for service, conducted 45 traffic stops, and issued 40 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
October 1
12:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 200 block of North Ninth Street.
4:11 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 40 block of South Salado Avenue and contacted a male, 29. During a compliance check, deputies located methamphetamine on his person. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of controlled substance.
9:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision at South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
October 2
3:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a forgery of personal checks on the 1200 block of Kestrel Drive. No suspect information is available.
October 3
1:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Heartland Ranch Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered.
7:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to report of a male trespassing on the 80 block of Rogers Road, and refusing to leave the property. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted Christopher Esquivel, 25. Esquivel was arrested and booked for refusing to leave land upon request of officer.
10:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of Vicki Lynn Drive. Deputies contacted Luis Pantoja, 36. A record check of Pantoja confirmed an outstanding warrant. Pantoja was booked without incident.
October 4
2:16 a.m.: During a bike stop on the 300 block of Weber Avenue deputies contacted Marlene Arellano, 30. A search of her person revealed she was in possession of paraphernalia. Deputies arrested and booked Arellano for false ID to peace officer and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
7:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a possible battery on the 200 block of North Seventh Street. This investigation is currently under review.
7:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of an unknown male passing bad checks on the 1400 block of Hunter Creek Drive.
October 5
4:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 100 block of Rogers Road.
4:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run collision with injuries on the 200 block of North Second Street.
October 6
9:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of North Third Street. Deputies contacted Francisco Suarez, 35, in front of the residence. Suarez, who was restrained from the residence, was arrested and booked for willfully disobeying a court order and rearrest/revoke probation.
2:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of South Third Street. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted both parties. Deputies arrested and booked a 16-year-old juvenile for assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury.
4:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 200 block of North First Street.
October 7
8:14 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vandalism of a vehicle on the 200 block of North El Circulo.
11:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight involving weapons on the 800 block of Bogdanich Drive. Deputies contacted Aaliyah Rogers, 21. Rogers was arrested and booked for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse and brandishing a weapon.
2:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of an identity theft on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight at North Third Street and North El Circulo.
5:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
