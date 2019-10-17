Patterson Police Services received 188 calls for service, conducted 61 traffic stops, and issued 16 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
October 8
6:58 a.m.: Deputies conducted a search warrant service of a residence on the 1800 block of Sycamore Avenue where they contacted Leisheng Situ, 44, within the residence. Deputies removed and destroyed approximately 670 marijuana plants. Situ was arrested and booked for cultivating/harvesting/processing marijuana.
9:39 a.m.: Deputies conducted a search warrant service of a residence on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive where they removed and destroyed approximately 807 marijuana plants.
10:42 a.m.: Deputies conducted a search warrant service of a residence on the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek where they contacted several individuals inside. Deputies removed and destroyed approximately 1,360 marijuana plants. Jianbin Chen, 35, was arrested for plant marijuana. Xinoiao Chen, 61, was arrested for cultivating/harvesting/processing marijuana. Weizhong l.ui, 51, was arrested for plant marijuana. Xinshan Yu, 50, was arrested for plant marijuana. Songxian Zhang, 42, was arrested for cultivating/harvesting/processing marijuana. All individuals were transported booked at the Public Safety Center.
October 9
12:54 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Jacobi Alexander, 19, on the 400 block of South Second Street. A records check of Alexander confirmed an outstanding warrant. Alexander was booked without incident.
October 10
7:42 a.m.: Deputies conducted a search warrant service of a residence on the 200 block of Daylily Drive where they contacted two individuals. Deputies removed and destroyed approximately 660 marijuana plants. Zhuopan Li, 64, was arrested for cultivating/harvesting/processing marijuana. Baiz Tan, 62, was arrested for plant marijuana. Both were transported and booked at the Public Safety Center.
7:27 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of two juveniles with an open container on the 200 block of South Third Street. Deputies confirmed both juveniles were in possession of an alcoholic beverage. Both males were issued a juvenile citation for the infraction, minor in possession of alcohol.
October 11
12:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a shooting of an occupied dwelling on the 20 block of South Third Street. Deputies located a dispensed bullet. No suspect information is available at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
October 12
3:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a missing person/locate on the 400 block of K Street.
October 13
10:02 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of a male, 25, on the 200 block of North Hartley Street. A search of his person revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:28 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted male, 27, at North Second and K streets. A records check confirmed the driver had a suspended license. Deputies searched the vehicle prior to towing and located a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Deputies issued the male a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a missing juvenile on the 1200 block of Cornflower Drive. The juvenile was later located.
October 14
6:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a vehicle collision with property damage at South Del Puerto Avenue and South El Circulo.
6:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a family fight on the 1400 block of Horizon Lane. Deputies arrested and booked Mark Doyon, 44, for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
7:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a stolen vehicle recovery on the 200 block of Sperry Avenue.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.