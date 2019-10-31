Patterson Police Services received 204 calls for service, conducted 54 traffic stops, and issued 20 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
October 22
8:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call for a male trespassing on the 400 block of South Third Street. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation and released for trespass: occupying a private property.
2:56 p.m.: Deputies conducted a high-risk felony stop of an occupied stolen vehicle on the 100 block of South Second Street. Deputies arrested and booked Raul Santana, 40, for any person who receives known stolen vehicle and possess/etc. burglary tools. Virginia Olgiun, 42, was arrested and booked for any person who receives known stolen vehicle.
3:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a missing juvenile on the 1300 block of Yolo Creek Lane.
6:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with injuries on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
6:42 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Cassandra Garcia, 28, on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue for an outstanding warrant.
6:56 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vandalism on the 100 block of North First Street. Deputies arrested and booked Ricardo Cantu, 31 for maliciously deface/w paint/etc.
October 23
9:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a prior fight on the 1100 block of Van Gogh Lane. Deputies arrested and booked for willful harm or injury to a child, battery with serious bodily injury and assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury.
October 24
8:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1300 block of Yolo Creek Lane. Deputies issued a misdemeanor cite for corporal injury to a child.
9:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 300 block of North Third Street. Deputies arrested and booked Yocelyne Aldana, 19, for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
11:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to report of a missing person on the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive.
October 25
9:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with minor injuries at Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue. A stolen trailer was also recovered in the collision and returned to the owner.
11:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of a missing person on the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive.
12:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of F Street.
1:12 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of North Fifth Street.
October 26
3:29 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Nelson Scott, 52, for trespassing on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
October 27
8:03 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a property damage hit and run on the 500 block of D Street.
October 28
12:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a verbal fight on the 200 block of South Fifth Street. Deputies arrested and booked Jose Gonzalez, 38, for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
3:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched locate a missing person on the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive.
12:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Fourth Street. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male juvenile in possession of the stolen vehicle. Deputies issued a citation for known person in possession of a stolen vehicle.
1:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a prior forgery of a check on the 500 block of South Second Street.
