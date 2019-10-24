Police Log from October 15 through October 21, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 196 calls for service, conducted 54 traffic stops, and issued 32 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
October 15
6:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle at South First and E streets.
11:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 300 block of Red Robin Drive.
4:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a family disturbance on the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive.
11:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery after the victim was struck in the face during a soccer game on the 300 block of South First Street.
October 16
1:50 a.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Joseph Romero, 24, on four outstanding warrants on the 200 block of C Street.
7:58 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 600 block of Finster Street for a vehicle collision. Deputies arrested and booked Glennys Paletua, 18, for unlawful for person under 21 years of age to drive with BAC of .01 percent or greater.
9:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential vandalism on the 1300 block of Buckskin Way.
1:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:48 p.m.: During a traffic stop at James Burke and Pipit drives. Deputies contacted Cerina Zamora, 18. Zamora was arrested and booked for possession of controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
October 17
5:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of F Street. Deputies arrested and booked Aaliyah Rogers, 21, for inflicting corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
6:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on the 500 block of Millwood Lane. Deputies arrested and booked Daniel Gonzales, 21, for an outstanding warrant.
6:56 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing person on the 400 block of North Third Street.
11:04 p.m.: During a traffic stop deputies contacted Rudolfo Sierra, 34. A records check confirmed an outstanding warrant. Sierra was booked without incident.
October 18
12:23 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 100 block of South El Circulo. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted Janet Rodriguez, 31. Upon detaining Rodriguez, she became combative with deputies. Rodriguez was arrested and booked for battery on police officer/emergency personnel and battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
October 19
11:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 200 block of North First Street. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
October 20
No incidents to report.
October 21
2:57 p.m.: Deputies contacted Austin Newton, 26, during a bike stop at Plaza Circle and Salado Avenue. Newton was arrested and booked for dirk / concealed dagger, delaying / obstructing officer in performance of duty and rearrest / revoke probation.
3:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 200 block of Heartland Ranch Avenue.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
