Patterson Police Services received 216 calls for service, conducted 66 traffic stops, and issued 48 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
September 17
4:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a prior rape on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation.
September 18
10:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family disturbance on the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Drive, and arrested Walter Williams, 45, for battery and under the influence alcohol/drugs.
September 19
11:52 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at Sperry Avenue and South Fourth Street and contacted Patrick Overcash, 35. A records check revealed Overcash had two outstanding warrants. Overcash was booked without incident.
September 20
12:51 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on Highway 33 and contacted Emmanuel Overcash, 28. A records check revealed Overcash to be on searchable probation. Overcash was in possession of a shaved key, commonly used as a burglary tool, and was booked for possess/etc burglary tool and rearrest/revoke probation.
11:57 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving recklessly at North Hartley Street and East Las Palmas Avenue and contacted Atreyu Howe, 19, who displayed signs of intoxication. Howe was arrested and booked for driving under the influence alcohol or drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
5:13 p.m.: During an conducted an undercover operation in Modesto, deputies contacted John Zank, 65. Zank was arrested and booked for disorderlv conduct: prostitution.
8:00 p.m.: During an undercover operation in Modesto, deputies contacted Juan Hernandez, 31. Hernandez was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct: prostitution.
8:15 p.m.: Deputies conducted an undercover operation in Modesto and contacted Lori Hammonds, 44. Hammonds was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct: prostitution, false identification to peace officer and rearrest/revoke probation.
9:56 p.m.: During an undercover operation in Modesto, deputies contacted Esperanza Hatch, 44. Hatch was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct: prostitution. Earnest Jones, 21, was arrested for felony pimping and Raymon Jones, 23, was also arrested for felony pimping.
10:03 p.m.: During an undercover operation in Modesto, deputies contacted Michael Dean, 29. Dean was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct: prostitution.
11:47 p.m.: During an undercover operation in Modesto, deputies contacted Shyietta Pulliam, 31. Pulliam was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct: prostitution.
September 21
12:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1500 block of Daisy Drive and contacted Steven Wilson, 42. Wilson was arrested and booked for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohab and exhibit firearm.
September 22
1:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a driver brandishing a firearm, and located a vehicle matching the description. After Deputies detained the driver, Case Estorco, 18, the vehicle was searched upon consent. Deputies located a firearm within the vehicle. Estorco was booked for large capacity magazine, loaded firearm in public and tamper with 10 marks on a firearm.
8:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vehicle vandalism on the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Drive. The suspect was later located by deputies. Walter Williams, 45, was arrested and booked for vandalism/damage/defacement less than $400.
10:38 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at American Eagle Avenue and Pipit Drive and contacted Nichole Meuser, 32. A records check of Meuser revealed she had an outstanding warrant. Meuser was booked for prior charges of corporal injury to spouse.
September 23
6:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Drive. Deputies contacted Walter Williams, 45. Williams was arrested and booked for battery and trespass: refuse to leave property.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
