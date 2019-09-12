Police Log from September 3 through September 9, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 172 calls for service, conducted 57 traffic stops, and issued 73 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
September 3
12:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft of items within a vehicle on the 1400 block of Dylan Creek Drive.
2:09 p.m.: Deputies conducted a bike stop for a vehicle code violation on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted Climet Jones, 41. A records check was performed, and a compliance check of Jones’ person was performed. During the search Deputies found methamphetamine on Jones’ person. Jones was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possess controlled substance and rearrest/revoke probation.
3:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision at North Second Street and Las Palmas Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing juvenile on the 200 block of Weber Avenue. The juvenile was later found.
September 4
7:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Placer Creek Drive.
3:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Deputies arrested and booked Alicia Annis, 30, for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
September 5
2:59 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at South Del Puerto Avenue and South Fifth Street. Deputies contacted the driver, who was identified as Eddie Preciado, 37. A compliance search of the vehicle and his person was performed. Deputies found Preciado to be in possession of methamphetamine. Preciado was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for transport/etc controlled substance.
10:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies later arrested and booked Gabriel Moreno, 38, for violation of court order to prevent domestic violence and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
1:37 p.m.: During a compliance search on the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive, detectives discovered a firearm and ammunition in the residence. Detectives arrested and booked Iris Hill, 30, for ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and re-arrest/revoke probation.
8:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Hartley Street. Deputies contacted Michael Harnack, 29. A record check confirmed Harnack to have an active warrant. Harnack was arrested and booked for prior charges of use of unauthorized ID to get credit, using forged access card, criminal conspiracy and corporal injury to spouse.
September 6
2:54 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person/vehicle on the 200 block of South El Circulo. Deputies discovered Antonio Guzman, 37, asleep inside the vehicle. Upon questioning Guzman deputies discovered Guzman to show objective signs of intoxication. Guzman was arrested and booked for drunk in public with kick-out.
September 7
12:24 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a court order on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies contacted Gabriel Moreno, 38, near the victim’s residence. Moreno was arrested and booked for violation of court order to prevent domestic violence and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
2:25 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 33 at El Circulo for a vehicle code violation. Deputies contacted Warren Roberson, 61. A record check of Roberson revealed he had an active warrant for prior charges of lewd/lascivious acts with child under 14 and lewd/lascivious acts with child 14 common by force. Warren was booked without incident.
7:50 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 10 block of Walker Ranch Parkway.
September 8
8:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of Weber Avenue.
September 9
7:17 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on Squash Creek Lane.
5:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a lewd act with a child under 14. This investigation is ongoing.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
