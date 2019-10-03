Police Log from September 24 through September 30, 2019.
Patterson Police Services received 197 calls for service, conducted 92 traffic stops, and issued 61 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
September 24
1:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 500 block of South Fifth Street.
4:57 p.m.: Deputies conducted a bike stop of a subject who was trespassing on railroad property at Sperry Avenue and Second Street. Deputies Rudolfo Sierra, 34. A search of his person revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine and burglary tools. Sierra was arrested and booked for possession of controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possess/ere burglary tools and trespass: refuse to leave property.
September 25
9:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of mail theft on the 300 block of South First Street.
10:55 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Sunflower Drive. Deputies contacted Walter Williams, 45, in front of the residence. Williams displayed objective signs of being under the influence. Williams was arrested and booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
September 26
12:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of Roxanne Drive.
8:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for an area check of a male yelling in the roadway on the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted Ulises Cruz, 28. Cruz displayed objective signs of intoxication. Cruz was arrested and booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
9:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a subject passing bad checks on the 20 block of South Third Street.
11:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a grand theft of items within a residence on the 500 block of Chesterfield (sic).
6:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision at Keystone Boulevard and Pacific Parkway.
8:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of Weber Avenue. Deputies arrested and booked Susan Humeston, 54, for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
September 27
7:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of an unknown male making threats on the 300 block of Knutson Street.
10:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on the 200 block of South El Circulo. Deputies arrested and booked Jose Joaquin, 43, for drunk in public with kick-out.
September 28
4:06 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision at Ward and Bartch avenues.
September 29
9:38 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a violation of court order on the 1500 block of Phlox Drive.
7:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of Berlin Way.
9:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 1400 block of Toggenburg Street.
September 30
12:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision at Sperry Avenue and Rogers Road.
2:25 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Old Las Palmas Avenue and contacted Benigno Ramos, 45. During a compliance search of his vehicle, Deputies located a firearm within the vehicle. Ramos was arrested and booked for possession of controlled substance while armed, loaded firearm in public, carry a loaded firearm where the person is not listed with the department of justice as the registered owner of the firearm and rearrest/revoke probation.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.