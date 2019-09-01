The body of a man who reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the bridge at the Crows Landing Bridge Friday night was found by passing kayakers late Sunday morning.
The first report, issued at the scene Friday night by Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jesus Sigala, indicated that the man had fallen into the river. However, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Lt. (and Patterson Police Chief) Marc Nuno stated Saturday morning that the man had reportedly jumped in intentionally.
Searchers had been active in the area for the last couple of days, but the body was not visible from the shore. It had apparently become lodged against a branch or root in the water, and was spotted by the kayakers.
First-time kayaker and Patterson resident Carlos Lopez, who was kayaking with his wife, Wendy, and another couple, said they learned that a man had drowned in the area on Friday night as they were preparing to launch their kayaks.
The group spotted the body, but mistook it for something else. When they realized it was a human body, they called authorities. Two of the kayakers stayed with the body, while Carlos and another kayaker returned to the boat launch to direct first responders to the body’s location, about a half-mile downstream from the bridge.
