Museum Restoration Project completed
The Patterson Museum Restoration Project has been completed, and the building will be open, and serve as the headquarters for this Saturday’s Candy Cane Hunt.
The work consisted of restoring the exterior drainage system, arbor replacement and foundation, access ramp, structural improvements to the building, interior and exterior painting, replacement of sidewalk for ADA compliance, and general site restoration.
Total cost for the project was $231,961.13. The city received a grant of $114,000, and put in $117,961.13 from its Engineering, Building and Capital Projects fund.
The city worked together with the Patterson Township Historical Society (PTHS) in partnership throughout the planning, design, and grant application process. They have provided valuable insight during the grant application process and historically relevant specific information for the restoration and construction portion of the project.
StanCOG Measure L Update
StanCOG Manager of Financial Services Karen Kincy provided an update on the audit completed for fiscal year 2017-18 for Measure L, the 1/2–cent sales tax approved by voters in Nov., 2016. Revenue from Measure L has “proven to be a very good funding source” for the entire county, she said.
Before the advent of Measure L, Kincy said, cities were “struggling to find funding for street repairs.”
The city has received a total of $1,239,841, allocated as follows:
Bike and pedestrian trails, $95,372
Traffic management, $190,745
Local streets and roads, $953,724
With the Measure L funds received to date, the city has undertaken two major maintenance and repair efforts:
The Miscellaneous Sidewalk and Parks Concrete Project, which included replacing broken sidewalks, picnic and play areas in the parks, the basketball court in Sungiant Park and making picnic tables ADA compliant for wheelchair access.
Sperry Avenue Improvements: overlay / road reconstruction on about a half-mile along Sperry Avenue between Baldwin Road and American Eagle Avenue.
Kincy commended both city staff and the Measure L Oversight Committee, on which former councilmember and retired physician Pete LaTorre is currently serving. LaTorre was in attendance.
The full report can be viewed at stanislausmeasureL.com.
Councilmember Cyndi Homen reported on a recent Stanislaus Housing Alliance (SHA) meeting, which touched on the closing of the Modesto Outdoor Emergency Shelter. The Salvation Army has 182 shelter beds, she said. HUD is also giving out vouchers for beds at the Kansas House Project, based on the recommendations of service providers.
Cages cleared
City Manager Ken Irwin said that a “large cleanup” is underway at the Cages, as the last of the homeless people were no longer there as of this Tuesday, Dec. 3. The cleanup began immediately, he said, “I think they want to get it done quickly because they have a use for the property.”
Naomi’s House groundbreaking
A groundbreaking ceremony for Naomi’s house will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, Irwin said, adding that completion of the project, which will be constructed using all volunteer labor, “will take a while,” because “we don’t a have general contractor on a strict timeline… It’s very exciting to see that one (project) move.”
Irwin also mentioned the success that Project Restart is having at H.O.S.T. House, specifically citing the first female graduate of the program, who is now in a management training program with a large hospitality chain, and has recently purchased a home.
Water Meter System Replacement
To comply with regulatory requirements, the city is pursuing funding to replace all existing water meters. The upgraded metering system will have Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Per the staff report, AMI uses a low-powered communication device that will transmit hourly water usage information over a secure network, approximately four times a day.
This information could be very useful in pinpointing the cause of excess water consumption: leaks, or sprinkler, water softener or other equipment malfunction.
The upgraded system is expected to cost between $2,500,000 and $4,000,000 for the approximately 6,500 meters currently in use, and is anticipated to begin in early 2021. This cost estimate includes replacement of approximately 6,500 water meters, installation costs, construction oversight, supplies, software and integration, training plus an amount for any contingencies.
The city will self-fund the project through the Water Enterprise Fund, and seek reimbursements when eligible. The report notes that the cost for this project has been included in the first water bonding series. Although funding is supported by the recently approved water revenue bond, the city will apply for reimbursement of up to half of the project’s cost through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF).
Centennial Park project funding
As Irrigator readers may be aware, the City of Patterson, in partnership with the Patterson Unified School District, recently purchased the property which runs along Ward and 9th streets. Approximately one-third of the property will be devoted to PJUSD’s new Theater project, anticipated to be completed in August of 2021, with the remaining land devoted to the to-be-developed Centennial Park. The city is applying for a state grant to develop the park, in the amount of $7,616,600.
