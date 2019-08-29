The City of Patterson, Patterson Police Services and H.O.S.T. have joined forces to address issues related to homeless people who have congregated in the area of South First Street and the railroad tracks, as well as the area known as the Cages.
Patterson Police Chief Marc Nuno on Thursday said that the goal was not to run homeless people out of the area (which would simply relocate the issue), but rather to clean up the area, and offer assistance to those willing to accept it.
That was evidenced by the recent presence of the Golden Valley Health Centers medical van, in concert with the Sheriff’s Department.
The department has made county support available “to see who would be willing to take help.” Thirteen people expressed interest, Nuno said, adding that he’s hoping more people will take advantage of the services offered.
Nuno also said his department is anxious for construction on Naomi’s House to get started.
Another clean-up in the area took place on Tuesday, which City Manager Ken Irwin said via email was initiated by the city’s code enforcement department, Helping Others Sleep Tonight (H.O.S.T.), and the Sheriff’s Department.
“We’re trying to do this on a regular basis while we work on the Naomi’s House (project)... we are trying to keep the property cleaner.”
The area known as the Cages is on private property, Chief Nuno said, and is therefore the responsibility of the property owner.
