The Patterson City Council will be holding a special council meeting on Tuesday Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall to receive an update on the Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir from the project team. Updates will be focused on areas of the project that have been most frequently commented upon.
Members of the public are welcomed and encouraged to attend.
