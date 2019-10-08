The CHP responded to a report of a fatal vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue, east of Elm Avenue, just after midnight on Tuesday morning.
First responders on the scene found that a 1993 Jeep SUV had collided with a palm tree. The solo male occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The CHP's report indicated that the driver of the Jeep was traveling westbound on East Las Palmas Avenue at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the driver turned the Jeep, which left the roadway, continued onto the north shoulder and collided with a palm tree. The driver was not wearing his safety belt, the report said.
This collision is still under investigation.
Whether drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in this collision has not been determined.
No further information has been released.
