A white sedan and a big rig collided head-on shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The driver of the sedan, whom unofficial reports indicate was female, was killed in the crash.
Both lanes of Highway 33, just north of Hamilton Road, are closed while the CHP conducts an investigation into the crash. No estimate has been given as to when the highway might be re-opened. Travelers should avoid the area.
No further information has been released.
