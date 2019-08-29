Patterson Station 1 responded to a report of a fire at Patterson High School earlier today. Fortunately, the fire was small, and was actually out before the engine and crew arrived.
Patterson Fire Captain Marty Greunke said the fire had been in a light ballast. A couple of engines staged outside the school, until any potential danger had passed.
The crews were on scene less than an hour. Unofficial reports indicate that students were not affected, although the Irrigator had been unable to confirm by press time.
