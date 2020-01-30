In an unusually contentious meeting last Thursday night, the city’s Planning Commission approved an architectural and site plan review along with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a travel center on the south side of Sperry Avenue, along with a very large facility to store vehicles on a 224-acre site south of Zacharias Road.
Patterson Travel Center
The new center will be located on the south side of Sperry Avenue, near the Rogers Road intersection.
The project as approved would consist of 12 auto fueling stations and eight truck fueling stations; a 9,735-square-foot convenience store, an Arby’s restaurant with drive thru and a three-bay, 10,226-square-foot maintenance building to provide light service for trucks, including tire repair and replacement and light maintenance, such as filter, oil, and other fluid changes. The approved plan calls for parking for 75 autos and 91 semi-trucks.
The site will also include a dog park, to accommodate travelers with animals.
Stormwater from the project will be contained on- site and allowed to percolate down into a layer of gravel about 20 feet below the property, the consultant said.
Both Commissioner Titus Linares and a citizen spoke about the increased traffic the project would generate. “I’m concerned about traffic. We’re getting all the big projects coming in; I personally don’t think we’re ready for another project like that,” Linares said.
City Planner Joel Andrews explained that the city is working with Stanislaus County and CalTrans on interim improvements, as well as a long-term plan. The interim plan consists of adding 4-way stops. “Traffic studies have shown that ought to be sufficient for now. CalTrans has a process they go through,” he said, adding that the long-term plan calls for work on the interchange and improvements to on and off ramps. The city is “pretty far along in the process with CalTrans,” Andrews said. “The applicant… would be paying a fee toward improvements of the interchange.”
City Manager Ken Irwin added, “These projects need to come in so we can collect funds to build the interchange. If we stop projects, we won’t have the funds.” The city has an upcoming meeting with CalTrans, he added.
The project’s proponents estimate sales of 11 to 14 million gallons of gas per year. In addition to the sales tax revenue the city will receive on general merchandise sold at the center, the gas tax will provide additional funds for local road repair. While the city has an agreement to share a portion of the sales tax generated by the businesses on the north side of Sperry, city officials have not confirmed if the revenue from properties on the south side is subject to the same agreement.
The project would be open and operational 24/7, and was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Linares casting the lone “no” vote.
BHT Properties Auto Storage
After lengthy discussion and despite serious concern on the part of two of the commissioners, the commission also approved a 17,000-vehicle storage facility to be located on approximately 224 acres located south of Zacharias Road, between the California Aqueduct and Delta Mendota Canal.
At the beginning of the discussion, commission chairman Ron West said he would have difficulty making the findings necessary to approve the project.
The project as approved consists of outdoor storage of used, operable and inoperable vehicles for wholesale, online auction. The site would have the capacity to store 17,000 cars. No dismantling, draining of fluids, crushing or sale of parts is proposed on the site, and the vehicles will be sold in the same condition as they arrive, according to the staff report. The site is approved for operations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends by appointment. Fifteen to 30 employees are anticipated.
The staff report points out that the use may be temporary.
The project will be constructed in two phases, with a 160-acre vehicle storage area, two 12,800-square foot offices, parking and an area for vehicle drop-off. Entrances will be on Keystone Pacific Parkway and Zacharias Road.
The car storage area surface will be recycled asphalt millings, coated with “dust kill” to absorb any seepage from the vehicles. The dust kill product is 100 percent natural, Hollowell said, made from agricultural material, that is used to coat the ground. “It’s environmentally friendly,” Hollowell said. The covering will be relatively easy to remove, if the use for the site changes in the future, according to the report.
The project will be visible from I-5, but intermittent hills would block much of the view, per the staff report. To soften the appearance of the site, a row of trees will be planted down the center.
More trees would normally be required on such a site, City Planner Joel Andrews said, but that could hinder future development. Trees can also be an issue around vehicles, particularly semi-trucks.
A large storm drain basin is planned at the center of the site, to be fed by a pair of canals running along either side.
Aesthetics
The commissioners expressed concerns about several aspects of the project, particularly aesthetics.
Project representative Joe Hollowell said landscaping will be used so the site will look “very nice and very professional. This is a secure site;” he added, “you cannot see it from Rogers Road, because of the Delta Mendota Canal. Intermittently, it is seen from I-5. The elevation on I-5 is considerable. For a use of this type, this is the best place for this to go. We wanted to make sure it was in the right location.”
Hollowell said the owner works with major insurance companies, handling vehicles damaged in catastrophic situations, such as hurricanes. The vehicles are “totaled, inspected, brought to the location, then wholesaled, or auctioned off. The clients are major insurance companies,” he said.
Zoning
Commissioner Linares pointed out that the light industrial zone designation for the area does not allow car sales.
However, Andrews said, the city is “viewing (the project) more as vehicle storage, rather than what you would think of as a car dealership or something like that.”
Leaking fluids
In response to concerns about fluids leaking from the stored vehicles, Hollowell explained that special materials will be used in place of asphalt, both to absorb any possible leaks and to control dust.
Stanislaus County Hazardous Materials Manager Alvin Lal said on Tuesday that the property would only be subject to inspection, and only every three years, if there were hazardous spills “on a routine basis.”
Commissioner Linares asked specific questions about the ground covering. “(The vehicles) will be leaking some type of fluid,” he said. “Not all of them, but –“
“So, the vehicles get inspected before they come, “Hollowell responded, “and if there are leaks, they are supposed to have taken all the fluids out of leaking vehicles. If there are no leaks, then they come. Now, does that mean there won’t be leaks? Yes, there is an action plan that BHT has, specific to leaks. They follow the steps,” he said, adding that the leak protocol is based on the owners’ experience, “to take care of any spill that does happen.”
Patterson resident Armin Arrambide asked if the project is related to a similar storage facility located near the conjunction of I-580 and I-205, which he said “looks very nice and neat,” but expressed concern about leaking fluids, as well. He also asked if the city has the ability, “if it’s not looking as great as we thought it was gonna look,” to require the owners to clean up the premises.
Both Andrews and Director of Community Development David James confirmed that the CUP allows the city some control.
West, who has served on the Planning Commission for more than 10 years, said, “I was up here when we approved the General Plan; I was sitting here when we approved the development agreements on all these. And I never imagined, in all of the pages we read, that we would have something with 17,000 vehicles, stacked in rows out there, at the entrance to our town… five hundred and twenty-five cars and trucks coming in here a day. Plus the employees. This... isn’t the image that I had of this light industrial zone at all… The first three findings will be very difficult for me to make at all.”
Those include that the project “will not result in new significant impacts beyond those addressed in the 2012 West Patterson Business Park Expansion Environmental Impact Report;” that “the architectural and general appearance of the structures and grounds shall have architectural unity and be in keeping with the character of the neighborhood as not to be detrimental to the orderly and harmonious development of the city, or to the desirability of investment or occupation of the neighborhood;” and that “the site plan is consistent with the Municipal Code, any adopted development standards and design guidelines, the general plan, and the goals and objectives of the West Patterson Business Park Expansion Master Development Plan.”
Commissioner Lynn Apland said, “I don’t see any problem with it. This day and age, with the way that things are handled; I’ve been in the Tracy facility, and… everything was neat and orderly.” The city will be “guard-dogging,” the project, he said. “So I don’t see any problem with it at all.”
Local businessman and developer Kenny Beuhner spoke in support of the project, pointing out that, “the layout of this property, bottlenecked in there between those two canals; I think it’s a great place to put this kind of business. It’s basically an out of sight, out of mind kind of thing.”
When the business owners first came to town, he said, “they talked to us about our property. We said, ‘It’s not the proper place.’” They found the right place, he said. “It’s not desirable to put retail strip, so I think it’s a great use for the property.”
Hollowell said the traffic impact with a warehouse use would be “five-fold.” The project “uses very little water, uses very little sewer, is participating in the CFD (Community Facilities District), which will help with improvements throughout our community, in particular I-5. That’s a huge deal.
“It’s not the sexiest use in the world, I do not disagree with that.” he said, “It’s not Amazon. It’s not RH (Restoration Hardware). That’s why we put it where we put it. It does not use resources that we could use,” he said, adding, “I don’t think that’s gonna be a use there forever.”
The project passed on a 3 – 2 vote, with Commissioner Linares and Chairman West casting votes against.
