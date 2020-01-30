“Allowing your child unrestricted access to the internet is no different than leaving the child home alone and leaving the front door open.”
— Sgt. Sean Pierce
Commander, Silicon Valley ICAC
The Jan. 17 arrests of Daniel Salazar and Rita Juarez Nunez on charges related to child sexual exploitation are just the latest examples of this type of crime, which is becoming alarmingly common. The internet and the proliferation of cell phones and other devices have created new and insidious opportunities for child predators to find and exploit victims, and the methods used and approach taken by those who work to fight these crimes has evolved. Every state now has an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force; California has five.
In a recent phone interview, Sgt. Sean Pierce, commander of the Silicon Valley (ICAC) Task Force, pointed out that parents may think of a cell phone or other device as just a phone, “not realizing this is a computer that allows you to make phone calls.
“We are seeing kids that are getting devices now at five years old. Every place has WiFi. Schools have WiFi. Parents may give them a phone, but not a data plan, but every school has WiFi for teaching.” As soon as kids can connect to WiFi, Pierce said, “they have access to the world, and the world has access to them. Parents don’t think of that.” They probably know their kids are playing with their friends on Snapchat and Instagram, he said, but “they have no idea who their kids are talking to.”
Kids chat, not text
Parent involvement in keeping kids safe online is critical, Pierce said. The most important thing is “knowing what your kids are doing online. What games they’re playing; what apps they’re on. Every game has a chat app. If your child is playing Fortnite, they can also be chatting.”
While adults often communicate by text, kids don’t, Pierce said. “Kids do not chat on the phone – they chat in apps. And that’s the issue that we’re having. If I check my kid’s phone, I can find out who he’s texting. But if he’s on Snapchat, I’m not gonna be able to get in and check.” (Unless the parent has the password and is familiar with using the app.)
Parents must learn to use the apps their kids are on, Pierce said. “Say your son or daughter has Instagram. If you don’t know how to manipulate it, or don’t have the password, you won’t see the chat function; as opposed to a text, (which) you open up text and it’s there. But it makes it harder for parents to monitor what kids are doing, because they’re in the app.”
Pierce outlined the Vigilant Parent Initiative, which former SVICAC commander Lt. Brian Spears originated. (Lt. Spears, along with Without Permission founder Debbie Johnson, spoke at a meeting for parents held here last year.)
The Vigilant Parent Initiative offers an interactive class for parents, provided in cooperation with the local school district. The goal is to inform parents, who can then configure a device such as a cell phone or tablet before giving it to their child – and set ground rules for its use.
The class size is limited. Participants are provided with iPads and tablets, and receive hands-on instruction in using apps such as Snapchat and Instagram. There are a lot of safety precautions in the apps, Pierce said, and parents learn how to turn them on. The class is designed to teach parents how to configure their children’s devices, including how to put restrictions on apps and games, and how to set it up so that a child cannot download an app without a password.
Parents can then research apps their children want before deciding whether to allow them. They can also put on restrictions, including not revealing the child’s location.
“If I’m a predator and you have none of those settings set, I can find out where you are,” Pierce said.
Kids want friends, likes
One of the reasons these types of crimes are hard to fight, Sgt. Pierce explained, is because kids judge their popularity (and, unfortunately, self-worth) by how many online friends and likes they have. Parents need to help their kids understand the difference between social media “friends” and friends who are part of their everyday lives.
“How many people on your kids’ friends lists do they know? How many do they go to school with?” Pierce asked hypothetically. “Kids will just friend anyone,” which is how predators get access to them.
A predator can easily create an identity on apps kids use, Pierce said. “No one verifies anything,” he said. “So I can go on and say I’m Suzie, 13 years old, high school cheerleader.”
The conversations usually are “about silly stuff,” in the beginning, he said. Then they start talking about boys, and then the predator will ask for a picture. Maybe outside, playing in a park. Eventually, the predator will ask for picture that’s “inappropriate but, not really bad; maybe a picture of you in your bra or underpants. ‘Look at me, in my new bra.’
“As soon as I get that pic, I have you,” Pierce explained. “Imagine, you’re 12 years old, and I get a picture of you in your undergarments.”
The next demand will be for a nude picture.
If the child protests, the predator will threaten to send it to all of her friends. “If you’re 11 or 12, what do you do next?” Pierce said. “Tell your parents? Most will not. Gamble, and just stop talking to that person? Or give the pictures. A lot of kids get caught up, because they don’t know what to do. They feel they can’t tell anybody, Pierce said.
And that is what the predator is counting on.
Would you send it to Grandma?
“Right now,” Pierce added, “kids are sending nude photos on Instagram (sexting).” Kids believe that these photos disappear after the number of seconds the sender chooses, and the sender gets an alert if the receiver shares the gram. But, not surprisingly, kids have figured a way around the alert.
“A lot of times,” Pierce said, “once we get involved, it’s too late. There’s nothing we can do about it (the photo being out there).
“If it’s something you wouldn’t send to your mom or your grandmother,” he said, “you probably shouldn’t send it.”
Controlling online activities
Sgt. Pierce mentioned apps such as Circle, “that monitor everything.” You can set restrictions on the amount of time a child can be online, for example, Pierce said. The parent will receive an alert, if the child goes online outside of the allotted time.
It can also be set up so that if the child goes on an app the parents have restricted, such as Instagram, an alert will pop up. “It’s an easy tool to keep track of what your child is doing online,” Pierce said.
Parents could unplug the router for the night, he added, but if the neighbor next door has open WiFi, they can tap into that. (There is a small monthly fee for Circle.)
Asked what parents can do to prevent their children from becoming victims, Pierce said, “The biggest thing is knowing what your child’s doing. Parents need to make clear what their rules are: ‘You’re not going to bed with the phone. No one needs to call you in the middle of the night. At bedtime, you turn the phone in.’”
Parents should also put restrictions on how long their child has access to the phone. “If the child has a laptop or tablet or iPad,” Pierce said, “where is it? Are they allowed to go in their bedroom on a Saturday and close the door, and spend the entire day in there? Keep children nearby when they’re online.”
Warning signs that parents and other family members should be on the watch for include changes in behavior and school performance. If a child who has been very respectful suddenly seems depressed or angry, his or her parents should look into the cause.
“A straight-A student, who starts getting Bs and Cs;” Pierce said, “What is going on with this child? Often, the child is staying up until 2 or 3 in the morning, playing Fortnight or Snapchatting.” Or, parents may notice it’s gotten hard to get them up in the morning, because they’ve been staying up all night, he said.
There are also apps that can shut the phone down, if need be, Pierce said.
Asked at what age should parents begin talking to their kids about the dangers of the internet, Pierce said, “If you’re gonna give your child a device at 5 years old, that’s when you should start talking about it. If you’re giving the world access to your child, you gotta talk about it.”
