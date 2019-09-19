September 3, 2019—Modesto, CA. Until now, families with children who struggle with dyslexia have had limited options. Many cannot afford the cost of a private tutor, and not all schools are equipped to identify or address the problem.
Now there is solution. LearningQuest – Stanislaus Literacy Centers – is offering KidsQuest, a FREE program for students in grades 2 – 6 who have dyslexia or other specific language disabilities. KidsQuest volunteer tutors meet one-on-one with students in twice-weekly, one-hour sessions using the Barton Reading & Spelling System©, an Orton-Gillingham-influenced, simultaneously multisensory, explicit and systematic phonics program. Additionally, tutors are trained to deliver Structured Word Inquiry instruction. In this way, students receive both left-brain (speech, language processing and reading) and right-brain (visual processing, problem solving) instruction. Student progress is assessed regularly as they move through the Barton levels. Instruction continues until students achieve grade level competency.
“More than 1 million California students could be affected by dyslexia; however, in 2016 only 17% were being served in special education,” said Karen Williams, LearningQuest’s Executive Director. “Students struggling in reading at the third-grade level are four times as likely NOT to graduate from high school.”
Supervised tutoring will take place at the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus County Library at 1500 I Street in downtown Modesto. Sessions are scheduled on the hour between 3 and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. There is no cost for tutoring.
“Evidence suggests dyslexia is related to an anatomical difference in the brain,” said Denise Nordell, Children’s Literacy Coordinator for KidsQuest. “The earlier a child’s dyslexia is identified and addressed with systematic, intense instruction, the less severe her reading problems will be. Early intervention is the key to closing the achievement gap.”
Before enrolling in KidsQuest, students must be screened for dyslexia and specific language disability. Alternately, parents may provide evidence of such diagnosis. A screening session is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5. There is a $20 fee for screening. THIS IS THE ONLY COST for the program. A KidsQuest reading specialist will conduct the screening using the Slingerland® Multisensory Approach. To register for the Oct. 5 screening, call (209) 672-6641.
Tutors are needed immediately. Volunteers will be trained in both the Barton method and Structured Word Inquiry. Tutors must submit to a background check and LiveScan fingerprinting, for which there is a nominal fee. Tutors commit to twice-weekly, one-hour sessions for a minimum of three months. All materials, including scripted curriculum, are provided; no teaching experience is required. To volunteer, call (209) 672-6641 or visit www.lqslc.com/kidsquest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.