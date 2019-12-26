A 32-year-old man from Live Oak was killed Christmas morning when the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving crashed into a palm tree at about the 1600 block of East Las Palmas Avenue, according to online reports.
For an unknown reason, the driver, who was driving west, made an unsafe left turn. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a palm tree on the south side of the road at about 8:45 Wednesday morning. The vehicle burst into flames on impact.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information has been released.
