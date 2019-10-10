Booking photo, Flavio Alvarez, 20. Alvarez is accused of stalking two Patterson women, and authorities are aware that there have been more victims. The family of one of the victims and Patterson Police Services Chief Marc Nuno have asked that any other women who believe they may have been harassed by Alvarez to come forward.
Booking photo of Patterson City Councilmember Cynthia Mathews-Homen. Homen was arrested June 20 in connection with the May 31 felony hit and run that occurred in the vicinity of Highway 33 and South First Street.
Mug shot of Abel Edward Lemas, 51. Lemas was arrested in connection the the felony hit and run on the night of May 31. City Councilmember Cynthia Mathews-Homen was also allegedly involved, and was arrested on June 20 on a felony accessory after the fact charge.
