West Stan Fire Dept. and CalFire had an opportunity to demonstrate their skill this morning, when a small grass fire about a mile away from Diablo Grande was called in.
The small roadside fire was on Del Puerty Canyon Road, at the one-mile marker, West Stan Fire Chief Jon Schali said via text.
The call came in at 8:16 a.m., and by 8:17, Schali’s crew was on the way.
CalFire was also paged out within minutes of West Stan, and by 8:20 a CalFire crew was also on its way. CalFire is the lead agency for vegetation fires, so the captain or chief on duty would assume command of the incident when they arrive.
At 8:23 a.m., Chief Schali reports the details of the fire: small (about 100 feet) grass fire, slow rate of spread.
By 8:28 a.m., the fire is contained at 500 square feet. CalFire stays on scene, watching for flare-ups and making sure the fire is out. The West Stan crew heads back to the station.
“We got lucky,” Schali said, “it was a small fire, and we caught it in the early stages, before it got some momentum. We were able to get there quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.