SACRAMENTO DISTRICT — In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, October 14, 2019. There will be no residential or business deliveries.
Although there will be no regular mail service, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on October 14th. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Please note:
The Sacramento District serves ZIP Codes 936-38, 942, 952-53, 956-960.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
