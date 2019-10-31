A Patterson man was arrested last Wednesday on child pornography charges after he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a minor in Idaho.
He is facing an additional felony count due to ammunition found to be in his possession.
Wesley Pfister, 30, convicted in 2010 of felony sexual conduct with a minor, is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. He was arrested on August 8 after the ammunition was found.
Pfister was arrested again at his home on the 600 block of Berlin Way last Wednesday, on suspicion of possession of child pornography, contacting a minor for a sexual purpose and sending sexually explicit material to seduce a minor, related to his alleged activities with a minor in Caldwell, Idaho.
A family member brought Pfister’s alleged relationship with the minor, who Det. Cooper said on Tuesday is “close to” the suspect’s family, to the attention of Patterson Police Services, after he made a couple of trips over the summer to Caldwell, Idaho, where the victim lives.
He was allegedly planning another trip to visit the minor, Cooper said.
The suspect was “fully aware of the minor’s age,” Det. Cooper said. He worked with a detective in Caldwell, Idaho, whom he said was extremely helpful. That detective is still working on the case because of the suspect’s alleged activity with the minor there, he said.
Texts and images found on Pfister’s electronic devices matched those found on the victim’s, Cooper said, connecting him to the victim and spurring the second arrest.
Pfister was due back in court on the ammunition charge after press time on Wednesday. He is also scheduled to be arraigned on the child pornography charges on November 25.
