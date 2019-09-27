An airplane crash-landed on Highway 99 about 10 minutes ago (as of 8 p.m., Friday, September 27). Southbound 99 blocked at Crows Landing Road. Southbound 99 traffic being diverted at Crows Landing Road.
The Crows Landing Road overpass was closed briefly while authorities confirmed that it had not been hit. A light pole was apparently hit.
The pilot appears to have escaped the plane, which became engulfed in flames.
Miraculously, no vehicles were involved in the crash.
No ETA for Southbound Highway 99 to reopen at this time (8:10 p.m.)
