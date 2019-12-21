An adult male was injured in a shooting that occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, on Sperry Avenue, east of Ward Avenue, across from the car wash
The adult male victim was reported to be in stable condition, and is expected to survive.
The suspect was seen driving a white vehicle.
No further details are available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Patterson Police Services at 892-5071, ext. 4.
