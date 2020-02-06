January 28
12:04 p.m.: A deputy conducted a bike stop of a 31-year-old male who was violating a CVC code while riding a bike against the flow of traffic at North Hartley Street and Totman Court. He was found to be on searchable probation. Deputies located drug paraphernalia on his person. He was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:21 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of hit and run with property damage at South El Circulo and Ossie Street.
January 29
1:00 p.m.: Detectives were contacted by Home Detention deputies on the 1200 block of Highway 33 for assistance with subject Arturo Manriquez, 31, who is currently on searchable probation. Deputies were informed that Manriquez was in possession of a loaded assault rifle inside his residence. During a search of his residence deputies found a black semi-automatic assault rifle and ammunition. Manriquez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and weapon, possession of an assault weapon and probation violation. Arturo was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism to an ATM machine at Plaza Circle. The case is open and pending suspect information.
January 30
11:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Heartland Ranch Avenue. No suspect information.
2:18 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow up investigation of a prior assault on the 100 block of Bear Hollow Drive. Jauro Cervantes, 27, was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm and outstanding warrants.
January 31
6:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of forgery on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue. A suspect used counterfeit money to pay for goods. Responsible was gone on arrival.
1:32 p.m.: Deputies contacted a juvenile female on the 900 block of Sycamore Avenue who wanted to turn herself in for an outstanding warrant. A records check of the female confirmed the warrant. She was transported to Juvenile Hall and booked without incident.
6:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a missing person/locate on the 1400 block of Marigold Drive.
8:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a missing person on the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive.
February 1
No incidents to report.
February 2
7:38 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a security check of a suspicious male on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male matching the description. Hugo Salazar, 48, was booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
11:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive for a missing person/locate.
February 3
1:53 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Javier Suarez, 29, at L and North Fourth streets. A records check confirmed two outstanding warrants for Suarez. Suarez was booked without incident.
4:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a stolen vehicle recovery. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
9:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 100 block of North First Street.. Ricardo Cantu, 32, was booked for criminal threats of violence. Cantu was transported to the Public Safety Center.
10:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
