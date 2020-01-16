Fall 2019 Pop Tab Challenge
The Pop Tab Challenge report given by Johnny Padilla at the School Board meeting on Monday night was preceded by a moment of silence for the late Chuck Profito, who originally spearheaded the effort in this area, and who passed away unexpectedly on December 31. Profito was well known for his many years of service to the community. Fellow Lions Club member and retired M.D. Pete LaTorre described him as “a leader,” adding, “I’m really sorry to lose him, as a Lion and as a community member.”
The fundraiser benefits Ronald McDonald House, and LaTorre explained that families can stay at Ronald McDonald houses while their children are receiving care at nearby medical facilities. Families pay a basic fee to stay, although there is a policy that “nobody can be turned away,” he said; if their children are in the hospital, families can stay, regardless of their ability to pay.
Ronald McDonald houses offer facilities for necessities such as washing clothes and eating, allowing families to be near their children as they receive treatment.
Like most nonprofits, Ronald McDonald houses derive funding mainly from fundraising.
Profito brought the fundraiser to Patterson a couple of years ago, when the Lions Club worked with the school district to create the Pop Tab Challenge, a friendly competition among all of the schools in the district. Students bring in pop tabs, also called pull tabs, the small aluminum tabs on the top of beverage cans. The club doesn’t work with whole cans for logistical reasons, LaTorre said, citing the fact that some people recycle aluminum cans for cash, as well as the volume of cans that would be needed. The pop tabs are much neater, and cleaner, he said, pointing out that they can be carried in a pocket.
Ten pounds of pop tabs equals a one-night stay in a Ronald McDonald house.
Lions Club members take pop tabs collected by local schools to a metal recycler in Stockton, who matches the donations, LaTorre said.
Students collected 292 pounds of tabs during the fall competition, Padilla said, which translates to 29 nights for families whose children are undergoing treatment. With the recycler’s match, students last semester provided 58 nights at Ronald McDonald House.
Since the beginning of the program, students have collected a total of 1,453 pounds of pull tabs, or, with the match, 290 nights at Ronald McDonald House.
Padilla explained that the scoring for the competition takes into consideration the number of pounds collected per school site, as well as the ratio of pounds to students.
Walnut Grove, with 574 students collecting 52 pounds of pop tabs, received an Honorable Mention.
In third place was Apricot Valley, whose 734 students collected 58 pounds of pop tabs.
Second place went to Las Palmas Elementary, with 62 pounds collected by 578 students.
Northmead came in first, with 612 students collecting 107 pounds.
After School Program update
PJUSD After School Programs District Coordinator Alysonn Cassidy gave an update on the After School Programs (ASP). Students who need academic assistance can be referred to the program by their teachers, and their families are asked to pay $25 per month, if they are able. The program also offers fee-based participation, for parents who wantthe enrichment for their children, and who may work during the after school hours.
The fee for the program was last increased two years ago, Cassidy said, and, due to increased costs, including busing and minimum wage, she requested that the board consider a $7.50 per month increase in the fee that parents pay, from $185 to $192.50. As the increase was not on the board’s agenda, the body was unable to vote on it; it will be brought back at a future meeting. The proposed increase would begin in the fall, Cassidy said.
The ASP suite includes six programs at five elementary schools, and both middle schools. Each program, based on grant funding and school needs, serves between 80 and 130 students. The program employs high school junior and senior students along with classified employees. The ASP program is generally the first job for the students, Cassidy said.
A typical day begins immediately after school, when students check in. A hot supper is served four days a week, she said, followed by “some wiggle time, some friend time, some giggle time,” she said. The academic period follows, running between 70 and 85 minutes. An enrichment period follows, as required by the program’s grants. “Sometimes that’s a club, sometimes that’s a dance-off, and sometimes it’s an American Idol competition. So that’s the fun stuff.” Kids remaining between 5:30 and 6 p.m. come together in much smaller group play, “which is super fun,” she said, adding that the ratio of students to facilitator at that time is generally five to one. The program ends at 6 p.m.
The program makes use of the Sanford Harmony program, described on its website as “a social emotional learning program designed to foster communication, connection and community both in and outside the classroom, and develop boys and girls into compassionate and caring adults.”
Each site also has a Green Team (recycling) representative, and dovetails with other school programs as well. “We’re very much connected with the (school) day,” Cassidy said.
The program wins awards every year, she said, and continually offers professional development opportunities to staff.
PJUSD Superintendent Phil Alfano said that the district doesn’t consider the program day care, but did mention the high cost of such a service, and pointed out that the fee parents pay for the program is about $9.25 per day, and is tax-deductible.
Construction update
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge provided an update on the status of the various construction projects the district is currently working on.
Walnut Grove classroom wing: seven classrooms, music room, restroom. Soon to be under construction.
Walnut Grove baseball fields: under construction; goal is for completion before upcoming season. The project includes three regulation fields and one for T-ball / softball.
Patterson High School Science Building: a two-story building with multiple classrooms. Science faculty provided input on the design. The building will add capacity for about 390 students to the school.
Patterson High School Theatre Building: construction is anticipated to begin September, 2021. The plans are expected to be in plan review with the state by April, Menge said. However, the district and the city, who purchased the property together (one-third and two-thirds, respectively) and are coordinating on its development, appeared to have differing visions for the parking aspect of the project.
In question is an area adjacent to the building that was designated for parking in the district’s plan, which the city has designated a drainage basin instead, at least in part because of a grant to construct the basin that the city has applied for, Menge said.
Additionally, the number of parking spaces for the theatre has been revised down from 205 to 95, based on several meetings with city staff, Menge said by email Tuesday.
In a phone call on Tuesday, City Manager Ken Irwin said that the area had been designated as a drainage basin before the theatre was relocated to the area. “We have to retain water based on state law,” he said, and “worked with their staff to come up with a plan to utilize less on-site parking to allow for green space and a detention basin as needed. When the city’s portion of the project is done, there will also be parking sharing going on,” he said, adding that there will be “plenty of street parking.” Ward Avenue (which will be widened) will be set up for street parking, he said, while Ninth Street already has it.
“Our objective was based on our discussions and workshops with the school district. This would be a lot of green space, with a community center and theatre on it, as well,” Irwin said. “The intent,” he said, “was to try to utilize street parking and some of the existing parking to allow for as much green space as possible.”
School Board President Michele Bays also expressed concern about parking. “For football games and everything else, there’s inadequate parking. That’s one of the things people complain about.”
Menge mentioned setbacks and other requirements as part of the issue, and said that the district “wanted to go for a little more sophisticated system, where the parking structure is actually permeable, and so it actually is able to dissipate the storm water.” The city “wasn’t really comfortable with that plan,” he said.
City Manager Irwin confirmed that, explaining that a lack of “positive drainage” in the area would make it “really difficult to do.” There is no gravity flow from the site, he explained, to take water to Salado Creek or underground storage.
“This is a very big project,” Irwin said at the close of the conversation. “They are our partners, so we want to work together, and make it work for everybody.”
