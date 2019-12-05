The Del Puerto Water District (DPWD) and the San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Water Authority (Exchange Contractors) will host a community workshop to discuss and answer questions about the proposed Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir next Wednesday, Dec. 11.
DPWD and the Exchange Contractors are partnering to construct and operate the Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir. The project will deliver water from the Delta-Mendota Canal into the new reservoir, where it will be stored and released on a carefully managed basis. The reservoir would allow water to be delivered into storage during wetter periods until it is needed in drier periods for irrigation, groundwater recharge, or wildlife beneficial uses. Agricultural users of the stored water will pay for the project, and are actively seeking supplemental state and federal funding.
The Del Puerto Water District’s General Manager Anthea Hansen noted, “The workshop will help the community understand the project before reviewing and commenting on the Draft Environmental Impact Report, which will be released by mid-December for a 45-day public comment period.”
The workshop will include an opportunity for those interested to review the exhibits and talk to project representatives, followed by a brief presentation to include the proposed reservoir’s purpose, benefits, features, operations and key challenges. The workshop will conclude with a question and answer / discussion period that may include the following topics and others: community safety, recreation, creek and river resources and habitats, road and utility relocation, cultural/historic resources.
The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the PJUSD Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Boulevard. The schedule for the workshop is as follows:
Workshop schedule: n 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Times shown below are approximate:
5:30 to 6:00 pm: Informal time to review exhibits about the proposed reservoir and talk to project experts
6:00 to 6:20 pm: Brief project presentation: Project purpose, benefits, features, operations, and key challenges
6:20 to 7:15 pm: Discussion, questions and answers about the proposed reservoir that may include the following topics and others: community safety, recreation, creek and river resources and habitats, road and utility relocation, cultural/historic resources.
7:15 to 7:30 pm: Environmental review process overview and next steps
Interested community members are encouraged to attend, and to review the project website, www.delpuertocanyonreservoir.com, prior to the meeting to get a better understanding of what is proposed.
Those interested can sign up on the website to receive email updates about the project and future public meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.