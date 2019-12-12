A shooting Wednesday night that was rumored online to have been a bank robbery sent a man to an area hospital, Patterson Police Marc Nuno has confirmed.
Nuno described the man as “awake and alert” as he was transported.
Sgt. Machado said via text that the man was at a Modesto hospital “in stable condition with a single gunshot wound.”
The incident occurred around 6 p.m., at the intersection of North Hartley Street and Berlin Way.
“Witnesses reported a drive-by shooting where one Hispanic adult male was struck by gunfire,” Sgt. Machado said via text.
The suspect was reported to be in a white coupe or sedan. Investigators are still actively working the case, Machado said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Patterson Police Services at 892-5071, Option 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.