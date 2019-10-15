Authorities are searching for two brothers, reported missing after the person who arrived to pick them after school at Apricot Valley Elementary School was unable to locate them.
Police and fire personnel are currently searching for the boys. Angelo was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and jeans. Westley was last seen wearing a soccer jersey and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cooper at 857-0132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.