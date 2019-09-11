A vehicle driven by an elderly man clipped the facade of the Schut Insurance Services building at 22 North Third Street, and then accidentally backed into the office of the Patterson Irrigator at 26 North Third at around 2 p.m. today, Thursday.
No one was injured in the incident.
