Christopher Barajas, clean and sober for seven years, released from custody more than three years ago, has served time in nine different prisons. By his last incarceration, he said, he was “done.” He had given up, and no longer cared.
Early trauma
Like his wife, Dana, he had anger issues caused by childhood trauma. “I used to lash out a lot.” As with Dana, Christopher turned his anger toward other children, and people kept their kids away from him, he said.
Christopher joined a gang in junior high. “I thought I was a Norteno, cruising on low-rider bikes, and building them… that’s the façade that I started to carry of myself.”
He was still in the gang when he had a son at 18. “I was already hooked on meth and trying to be a father, and trying to live the drug addict life, gang-banging, and trying to carry all these things. I thought I was doing the best I could, because I was in his life. Until I went to prison.”
He was in prison for three years, Christopher said. But, he said, “I still had that gang member mentality in there.”
His stint as a satanic worshipper was another mask, Christopher said. (That was also when he dropped his gang affiliation.) “It was a way for people to stay away from me – to fear me even more, at that time.”
Completing parole took Christopher 10 years - far longer than the average of three, he said – because he “never wanted to quit doing what I loved. I loved running the streets; I loved… that lifestyle.” So he was back in jail “every six months,” he said.
He scavenged, in those days. “I would collect aluminum cans... I was on my bike with my kid, while my other woman (before he met Dana) worked.”
He always depended on a woman “to take care of me,” Christopher said. “I never worked, he said, adding that he realizes now “that’s not normal; that’s not right.”
While out on parole, he had three children with two different women, he said. He stayed clean long enough to get off parole, and immediately celebrated by using drugs. “From that point on, it was chaotic all over again with this woman.” Their relationship became physically abusive, and, realizing what his son was witnessing, he left.
Dana was his drug dealer, and quickly became more. “He moved right in,” Dana said with a laugh.
Christopher was in and out of the county jail, until he was sentenced to prison.
Motivation to change
For Christopher, finding faith “sparked a new life in me,” allowing him to forgive himself, as well as others. “It was like, ‘man, I’m loved’. When God and Christ came into my life… He gave me a new attitude; he gave me a new desire… to want to live, you know… I started peeling away my attitude, in the county jail. So you don’t have to be out to start changing.”
While serving their sentences, both saw the toll their former lifestyle took on others, which gave them motivation, as well. “It’s heartbreaking,” Dana said, “they come in, and they look terrible.”
“They come in pretty, and then next time, they don’t look so good,” Christopher adds, “and they look rougher, and rougher.”
Dana points out that those caught in the cycle often want to change, but “go right back to the same neighborhood, or the same spouse.”
“Comfort zones,” Christopher puts it.
“You have to stay uncomfortable, you know,” Dana said, adding that she does not naturally seek opportunities to speak in public. “I like to stay to myself,” and sharing their story takes her out of her comfort zone. “So, that’s what I always tell them when we come here (to speak to inmates). ‘Try something new. You’ll be amazed.’”
“It’s a learning process,” Dana said. “We’ve been clean and sober seven years, and it’s still a learning process, on who I am. I put myself in different predicaments now.”
REACT programs
Many inmates need assistance with literacy on a functional level, and there are opportunities for them to work on those skills at REACT. “Friends Outside would come in with applications, and half of us didn’t even know how to freakin’ fill an application out. These are big deals for us.”
Back in their respective housing units, Christopher and Dana discussed the REACT programs and services available to parolees with other inmates. “We would go back to our areas, and we’d all talk about it,” Christopher said. “‘Man, that’s crazy – did you hear that? That’s what’s available to us out there.’”
The Chaplains, he said, helped them break the “prison mentality,” and he began to put the things he was learning to use. “I started applying them in here… I started getting that integrity.” He began to work on his language, which he said was “really foul. I started doing pushups, you know, I started disciplining myself.” He makes a joke about it, then is serious again.
“Because that’s how bad I wanted to change.”
CelebrateRecovery, which the program’s website describes as “a Christ-centered 12 step program,” was “one of the biggest things,” that helped him, he said.
“We took the opportunity that we had here, and we held onto it,” Christopher. He began teaching others while he was at the Reception Center at Delano Prison: about the programs and services available after prison; about childhood trauma; of hope, that their own lives could be better.
Christopher worked on obtaining his GED while he was at the Stanislaus County Jail facility, and was given 19 awards, from elected officials and others, in recognition of his persistence. He passed the equivalency exam while enrolled at Modesto Junior College (MJC).
When he was released, he did not move back in with Dana until they were married. “We’re doing things correctly,” he said. “We’re having morals; we’re having values.”
Reconnecting
Making such dramatic changes in themselves led them to reexamine their relationship. “We didn’t know who we were,” Christopher said.
Both incarcerated at the jail, they were allowed to communicate in writing, and sent letters back and forth.
Having only known each other “in our addiction,” Christopher said, “guess what – we get to fall in love – and do we even like each other now – like, who are we?”
Those letters helped them forge a new connection, sharing their experiences as they each worked to change their lives.
Dana and Christopher are now Celebrate Recovery leaders, a role that surprised Dana – “I never thought I would be that leadership type, so you still get to know who you are,” she said, by putting themselves into unfamiliar situations, that provide opportunities for growth.
The Barajases are also leaders in an informal group of former inmates who all support and encourage each other. That peer-based support system, as the one Amado Escobedo has established in his area, came about naturally and is also an important factor in the success of everyone involved.
Auto body
At Chuckawalla Prison, Christopher discovered auto body work and, seeing it as a metaphor for himself and his fellow inmates, was powerfully drawn to it. “I’d tell the guys that, ‘believers or non-believers, this (dented vehicle) is like us,’” he said, drawing out the word for emphasis. “’We’re getting rebuilt. We’re getting restored back to freakin’ how we’re supposed to be.’”
He graduated MJC as an auto body repair technician. “I set these goals, and I accomplished them.”
“It was all helpful, with these classes that we have here, if you’re ready to apply them. We have so many tools available to us,” he said. “There’s no reason that somebody can’t walk out of here and not go” to a transitional program, such as the Gospel Mission or Teen Challenge, both of which help former inmates successfully reenter society.
Christopher’s wish
As the interview concludes, Christopher shares a dream: Men’s transitional homes generally offer a trade, he said, often welding. Citing his “passion for God, auto body and helping people,” he suggested that a faith-based home be established for those transitioning back into society, where residents can learn auto body repair.
“I would love to be a part of something like that.”
