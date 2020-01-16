Editor:
Now that 2020 is here, we are reminded that time keeps going, even with holidays around, time doesn’t halt world events or crisis as we wish they could. With the fear of war looming, fires devastating Australia, and the division that comes with an impending presidential election, some may find themselves longing for a bit longer time for relaxation. It is moments like now, community and finding safe spaces in your community to launch new ideas into action is vitally important. It is for that reason I am writing to inform our community of the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, chapter that was just established in Stanislaus County in 2019 by concerned residents who are fighting to strengthen the community for all.
For decades now, the Central Valley and Stanislaus County have been overlooked by most of state. The ACLU fights for the rights of all people, and welcomes all comers. This Jan 25th from 12-2PM at 601 S Martin Luther King Dr., Modesto, CA 95351, will be the first Annual Awards Luncheon of the chapter. All in the community are welcomed for free food, music, and a good time. Happy New Year!
Mateo Maldonado
Turlock resident
