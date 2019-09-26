Editor:
I wanted to write to say how happy and pleased I was when I went to visit my grandmother’s grave at the Patterson District Cemetery. I found the lawns to be well manicured, clean and the cemetery well maintained. As a native and former pastor from Patterson, I was very proud. Please let those who are caretakers out there (Victor and Armando maybe?) know that they are doing a great job! Sometimes, because of all of the activities and services that are provided, I realize that that can be a tough task! Once again, Thanks much!!
Robert Garza
Riverbank resident
