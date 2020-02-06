Editor:
We encourage the residents of District 5 to vote for Ceres Council member Channce Condit for Stanislaus County Supervisor. The west side needs a representative that will work to make sure we are not forgotten. Someone who isn’t looking for another retirement check but wants to improve our quality of life and be a voice for fairness and common sense. As a Councilmember, Channce has shown great leadership, initiating a beautification committee for the City of Ceres and advocating against free health insurance for the city council because of debt the city owes on their community center. That is leadership - putting the interest of the residents above your own interest. That’s the kind of Supervisor the west side needs and the kind of leader our county needs.
Former mayor David Keller
Former mayor Becky Campo
Former mayor Frank Bettencourt
Former Gustine Mayor Dennis Brazil
