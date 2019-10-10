Harder and gun control
Recently, I talked to (Josh) Harder (CA10) on the phone during a phone town hall meeting and I asked him about gun control, so he said there's a bill called Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 that was passed by the House of Representatives yet it's not passed by the Senate due to little or no reason. Hopefully, guns are banned in the United States except for gun shows and background checks must be included. As I conclude, I'm glad I voted for him.
Alberto Garcia
Patterson
Impeachment vs election
I disagree with Ron Swift’s assessment that we should not impeach the President but wait until the election. This follows the faulty logic of Mitch McConnell when he withheld the approval of a Supreme Court justice for a year to wait for the election. In this case, however, you are withholding the accountability of someone who is violating the law. You are saying we should just ignore a crime.
Trump once said he probably could shoot someone on the streets and get away with it. So, by following that logic I should be able to go around shooting people without being held accountable. If you believe the President is above the law, you would disagree with that idea. If you believe the President is not above the law, then we should both be held accountable.
What you are suggesting by just letting us wait for the election is you believe the President is above the law.
Bruce Kelly
Patterson
Impeachment vs election
Replacing meats and dairy with cruelty-free plant foods
Dear Editor,
As a bit of an animal lover, I have been scouring the Internet for some special occasion celebrating animals. I came across an international observance called a “day for animals,” but it wasn’t quite what I expected.
I was shocked to learn that nearly 99 percent of all domesticated animals are bred and raised for food. That, unlike our cats and dogs, they get no compassion or respect from the meat and dairy industries.
Male baby chicks are suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground up alive because they lay no eggs. Groups of laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so people can drink their milk.
Like many others, I always thought of cows, pigs, and chickens as simply “food on the hoof.” Now, I realize that each dollar I spend on meat and dairy products at the checkout counter subsidizes animal atrocities. I will be replacing animal products in my diet with the new healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy items offered by my supermarket.
Martin Gabriel
Modesto
