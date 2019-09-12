Editor:
I would like to urge voters of the 10th congressional district to attend the September 10 Modesto Republican Women Candidate Forum, particularly to hear San Joaquin County Supervisor Bob Elliott.
Elliott and two other Republicans are running in the 2020 election to unseat Rep. Josh Harder. The event will start at 11 a.m. at The Seasons Catering at the McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Avenue.
Like many others, I have been extremely dissatisfied with many of Harder’s positions, especially his boondoggle plan to end all private health insurance and dump all people into government-run health care. This makes no sense as Medicare is nearing fiscal insolvency.
Elliott, who has served seven years as a San Joaquin County Supervisor, also served on the Tracy City Council.
Elliott graduated in the top 5 percent of his class at the United States Military Academy at West Point and served his country for 30 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Colonel of the US Army Special Forces (the Green Berets.) With such an exemplary record of sacrifice and service to our country, Elliott would be a fine new congressman.
Dave Kerst
Tracy resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.