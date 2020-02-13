Patricia Ann Stein, 78 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, January 28th at Kaiser Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Stein was born in Taft and was a resident of Patterson for 16 years. She was a member of the Federated Church in Patterson. She participated at the Hammon Senior Center and enjoyed quilting.
Mrs. Stein is survived by her husband, Jack Stein; son, Darrell Littlefield; daughter, Terri Donnor; sisters, Bea, Linda Kay, Joy and two grandchildren.
Private services were held.
