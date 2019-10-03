25 Years Ago – October 6, 1994
Large class enrollment is a concern voiced by local teachers who appeared before the school board this week. Enrollment is up 82 from this week a year ago.
After many years of suffering a shortage of housing, particularly rentals, Pattersonites are currently facing a shortage of retail businesses. Several have closed, and downtown retail space is currently available.
This is California Rideshare Week and local residents are encouraged to share commutes to out-of-town work sites.
50 Years Ago – October 2, 1969
An all-expense paid trip for two to Portugal is being offered by the Patterson Business Association.
James O. Pearson will celebrate his 99th birthday at a dinner at the Del Puerto Hotel. He is a native of Sweden, and has lived in Patterson since 1962.
The Patterson Beautification Committee has selected John V. Azevedo to serve as chairman for another year. Ruth Gomes is secretary.
75 Years Ago – October 6, 1944
A contract has been awarded for $6,661 for construction of volleyball, basketball, badminton, paddle tennis and handball courts at the Vernalis camp, taken over from the guayule project, for use as a convalescent ward of Modesto’s Hammond Army Hospital.
Army Aviation Cadet Allen Barnes has been transferred to Gardner Field at Taft.
Sgt. Daniel Perez of Westley has completed his 21st month of overseas duty, where he is stationed in southern France, working as a airplane mechanic.
Ensign Philip Noble has received his Navy wings in Texas.
100 Years Ago – October 2, 1919
The Patterson and Newman congregations of the Methodist Church have decided to share a pastor.
Irrigator Editor and Publisher R.C. Fleharty and Ethel Sutton of Berkeley were married last weekend at her home.
Several Patterson business leaders have formed a building and loan association. Its purpose is to finance the construction of local homes, which are much needed in the community. Some 300 shares of stock were sold, at $100 per share.
A Patterson baseball team calling itself the Married Men lost 12-10 last weekend to a Newman team. The game went 15 innings.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
