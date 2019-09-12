Richard Paul Hinojos, 54, of Ceres, passed away Thursday, August 1st at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento.
Mr. Hinojos was born in Medford, Oregon and was a resident of Ceres for 12 years and a long-time resident of Patterson. He was a forklift operator for Costco for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and all outdoor activities.
Mr. Hinojos is survived by his parents, Jerry and Rosemary Hinojos of Brentwood; daughters, Rebecca Hinojos of Patterson, Renee Hinojos of Patterson, Abigail Hinojos of Ceres; brother, Michael Hinojos; sister Cathy Hinojos and two grandchildren.
A Visitation was held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 8th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 am, Friday, August 9th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
