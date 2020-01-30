Robert Philip Winegar, 87 of Patterson passed away Saturday, January 25th at his residence.
Mr. Winegar was born in San Jose and was a resident of Patterson for 80 years. He was a heavy equipment operator and raised cattle. He loved spending time with his family and friends, helping others and enjoyed farming.
Mr. Winegar is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Madnick, Karen (Kenny) Jessup, Judy (Rick) Winegar, Lisa (Mario) Ruelas and Suzy Winegar; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Winegar and son, Cody Winegar.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 7th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.