Rocky Eugene McGuire, 66 of Stevinson passed away Thursday, July 25th at his residence in Stevinson.
Mr. McGuire was born in Modesto and was a resident of Stevinson for 37 years. He was a member of the N.R.A. and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on hot rods.
Mr. McGuire is survived by his wife, Pam McGuire of Stevinson; son, Jimmy McGuire of Montana; daughter, Julie Stepro of Newman; brothers, Jerry McGuire of Patterson and Ron “Reno” McGuire of Ceres; sister, Barbara Emmons of Ceres, four grandchildren, Evan, Ella, Persephone and River.
A Celebration of Life service was be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to: Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation, 200 Capri Isles Blvd., Suite 7F, Venice, FL 34292.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
